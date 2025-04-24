West Virginia Product Ivan McCartney Lands College Offensive Coordinator Job
It seems like every other week in the offseason, we're writing about a former West Virginia Mountaineer getting into coaching or progressing in the profession.
This week, former Mountaineer wide receiver Ivan McCartney was named the offensive coordinator at the University of Fort Lauderdale, which is part of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCA).
McCartney first got into the coaching space in 2015 as the wide receivers coach at his alma mater, Miramar High School in Florida. One year later, he was promoted to the school's offensive coordinator role, a title he held for a year before switching to the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator from 2017-22.
Last summer, he took on a new challenge in coaching as he was named the head coach of the women's flag football team at the University of Fort Lauderdale.
During his time in Morgantown (2010-13), McCartney hauled in 71 receptions for 861 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2011, when he caught 49 passes for 589 yards and three scores. That year, McCartney was the Mountaineers' third-leading receiver, sitting behind only Stedman Bailey and Tavon Austin.
To this day, McCartney remains one of the highest-rated recruits to ever come to West Virginia.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ex-WVU Signee Trent MacLean Picks New School
Former WVU G Joseph Yesufu is Heading into Coaching
Former WVU TE Jack Sammarco Lands at Prominent SEC School
West Virginia Extends Offer to McNeese State WR Jer'Michael Carter