Former WVU G Joseph Yesufu is Heading into Coaching
Former West Virginia University guard Joseph Yesufu is heading into the coaching ranks and will serve as an assistant under newly hired Campbell University men’s basketball head coach John Andrzejek, per Jeff Goodman of Field of 68.
Yesufu played one season at WVU, returning to play for former head coach Darian DeVries, and averaged 6.4 points and 2-0 rebounds per game. He put in a season-high 18 points in the road win against Colorado and provided a much-needed spark in the midst of Big 12 Conference action, producing four-straight double figure games.
Prior to West Virginia, Yesufu spent one season at Washington State. He started in six games before a season-ending hip injury. He averaged 6.2 points, including a season-best 15 points against Mississippi State, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 assists per game.
Yesufu was at Kansas for two years. In his final season in Lawrence, he averaged 4.1 points, including four double figure performances with a season-high of 14 points against Texas, Texas Southern and Tennessee.
The six-foot guard began his collegiate career under the direction of coach Devries as Drake where he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and named to the MVC All-Bench and Most Improved teams. He was a MVC Scholar-Athlete and named to the MVC All-Tournament Team.
Yesufu averaged 12.8 points, including a 23.2 points per game average in the last nine games of the season. He made at least four threes in five of those games. Yesufu reached the 30-point mark in both games against Evansville, setting a career-best 36 points in the second contest. He set a career high with six assists against Chicago State and made a career-best six 3-point field goals against USC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Yesufu scored more than 15 points in 10 games.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU TE Jack Sammarco Lands at Prominent SEC School
West Virginia Extends Offer to McNeese State WR Jer'Michael Carter
Where Does Wyatt Milum Land in NFL Draft? What Round? Final Draft Projections Are In
Reese Bassinger and Chase Meyer Selected the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List
Ross Hodge Tabs Sean McClurg as Director of Video, Scouting and Analytics