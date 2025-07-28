West Virginia Star RB Jahiem White Named to the Maxwell Award Watch List
West Virginia junior running back Jahiem White was officially named to the 2025 Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to college football's most outstanding player at season's end.
Semifinalists for the award will be revealed on November 11th, just a few days after the Mountaineers' 10th game of the season, which is against Colorado. Two weeks later, on the 25th, the finalists will be announced and will be invited to the College Football Awards Show on December 11th.
White burst onto the scene as a true freshman, rushing for 842 yards and four touchdowns, going for 7.7 yards per carry. Last season, he saw his average drop to 5.7, but did surpass his rushing total by two yards with 844. White totaled eight touchdowns on the year — seven rushing, one receiving.
Now, in Rich Rodriguez's run-dominant offensive attack, White is in line for a massive season — one that could put him in a terrific position to be named a finalist for the award.
Entire Maxwell Award watch list
WR Ryan Williams (Alabama), QB Noah Fifita (Arizona), QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), QB Taylen Green (Arkansas), WR Corey Rucker (Arkansas State), QB Jackson Arnold (Auburn), WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), QB Sawyer Robertson (Baylor), RB Bryson Washington (Baylor), QB Maddux Madsen (Boise State), RB Al-Jay Henderson (Buffalo), QB Brenden Sorsby (Cincinnati), QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson), WR Antonio Williams (Clemson), QB Darian Mensah (Duke), QB DJ Lagway (Florida), QB Caden Veltkamp (Florida Atlantic), QB Keyone Jenkins (Florida International), QB Tommy Castellanos (Florida State), RB Nate Frazier (Georgia), QB Haynes King (Georgia Tech), RB Jamal Haynes (Georgia Tech), QB Luke Altmyer (Illinois), QB Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), WR Elijah Surratt (Indiana), QB Mark Gronowski (Iowa), QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State), QB Alonza Barnett III (James Madison), QB Avery Johnson (Kansas State), RB Dylan Edwards (Kansas State),
QB Miller Moss (Louisville), RB Isaac Brown (Louisville), QB Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), RB Caden Durham (LSU), QB Carson Beck (Miami), RB Justice Haynes (Michigan), RB Darius Taylor (Minnesota), RB Ahmad Hardy (Missouri), QB Blake Horvath (Navy), QB CJ Bailey (NC State), QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), RB Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), QB Parker Navarro (Ohio), WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), QB John Mateer (Oklahoma), RB Jaydn Ott (Oklahoma), RB Makhi Hughes (Oregon), QB Maalik Murphy (Oregon State), RB Anthony Hankerson (Oregon State), QB Drew Allar (Penn State), RB Nicolas Singletonn (Penn State), RB Kaytron Allen (Penn State), QB Eli Holstein (Pitt), RB Desmond Reid (Pitt), QB Kevin Jennings (SMU), QB LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina), QB Braylon Braxton (Southern Miss), QB Josh Hoover (TCU), QB Arch Manning (Texas), RB Quintrevion Wisner (Texas), QB Marcel Reed (Texas A&M), RB Le’Veon Moss (Texas A&M), QB Behren Morton (Texas Tech), QB Tucker Gleason (Toledo), RB Jaden Nixon (UCF), QB Nico Iamaleava (UCLA), RB Ja’Den Thomas (UNLV), QB Devon Dampier (Utah), QB Owen McCown (UTSA), QB Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), QB Chandler Morris (Virginia), QB Kyron Drones (Virginia Tech), RB Terion Stewart (Virginia Tech), RB Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest), QB Desmond Williams Jr. (Washington), RB Jonah Coleman (Washington), RB Jahiem White (West Virginia), QB Maverick McIvor (Western Kentucky), RB Jalen Buckley (Western Michigan).
