What Are the Three Most Challenging Games on WVU's Schedule?
The 2025 season is getting closer every day, and West Virginia will face a number of mighty challenges. The Big 12 is arguably the most competitive conference in the country from the top to the bottom.
Let's break down which of these games will be the toughest for year 1 of the Rich Rodriguez era.
No. 1: November 15th vs. Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona
The Mountaineers have a late season trip to the reigning Big 12 Champions, and it'll prove to be the toughest challenge of the season. The Sun Devils did lose star running back Cam Skattebo, but they return 16 starters from last seasons College Football Playoff team. Among those is star quarterback Sam Leavitt, who will one of the favorites for pre-season Big 12 Player of the Year.
Despite me liking the Zac Alley hire, I think Rich Rodriguez's offense will have to score early and often to stay competitive in this game.
No. 2: October 3rd vs. BYU in Provo, Utah
BYU is coming off a very impressive year, where they went 11-2 in their second season as a member of the Big 12. They did lose a decent amount of their starters from last season, but return Jake Retzlaff, LJ Martin, and Chase Roberts on offense. Having their starting quarterback, leading rusher, and leading receiver all back will prove to be a tough challenge for Zac Alley's new defense.
Add in the effects of playing in Provo on a Friday night, and this will be one of the toughest games on the schedule for WVU.
No. 3: November 29th vs. Texas Tech in Morgantown, West Virginia
In my personal opinion, I think the Red Raiders will win the Big 12 this year, but this game I rank third-toughest due to the Mountaineers getting them at home. WVU has a conveniently placed late-season bye week right before this season finale.
Tech added one of the most impressive transfer portal classes in the country. They rank top 15 in almost every major recruiting site's rankings. They bring back starting quarterback Behren Morton, and have re-shaped their offensive line. The biggest question will be if Joey McGuire can get the team over the hump.
