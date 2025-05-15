Miles McBride Leads Knicks' Bench in Game 5 vs. Boston
Game five didn't go how the New York Knicks scripted it, but they still sit in the driver's seat to close out the series, leading the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride contributed solid minutes off of the bench, leading the Knicks' reserves in scoring with 11 points. He connected on 3/8 shots from the floor, including going 3/6 from three-point range. In addition, he dished out three assists and recorded one steal in 29 minutes of action.
Game six between the Knicks and Celtics is set for Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. If Deuce and the Knicks close out the series, they'll advance to the Eastern Conference finals, where they'll meet the Indiana Pacers.
McBride's numbers this series vs. Celtics
Game 1: 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, 4/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 19 minutes
Game 2: Five points, one assist, one steal, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 17 minutes
Game 3: Five points, one rebound, 2/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 20 minutes
Game 4: Six points, 2/4 FG (2/3 3FG), 20 minutes
Game 5: 11 points, three assists, one steal, 3/8 FG (3/6 3FG), 29 minutes
