What Does the Addition of Michael Hawkins Jr. Mean for Scotty Fox Jr.?

Well, we finally have our answer. There were several different ways West Virginia could have addressed the quarterback position in the transfer portal, and they opted for a youngster with high upside in Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr.

The former four-star recruit was wanted by virtually everyone, pulling in offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

He's seen game action, even starting four games in 2024, three of which were in SEC play. In two years with the Sooners, Hawkins has thrown for 950 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

So, what does this mean for Scotty Fox Jr.?

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) talks with Referee Stephen Baron before their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It's not over until it's over.

If you know Rich Rod, he's not just going to hand anything to anyone. You have to earn it. We've said all along that West Virginia was going to bring in a quarterback this offseason, which was universally known. But now it's clear that Fox will have to fight like hell to be the man in Morgantown.

Hawkins is likely viewed as the projected starter by Rodriguez and the coaching staff, given his experience in the SEC, his true dual-threat ability, and his ceiling.

For Fox, this portal window is it. If he's going to transfer, he's got the next nine days to do it, or he'll be at WVU for at least another season.

It might sound crazy, but honestly? It's probably best for him to stay put. He has experience in the system, has produced, and will be given an opportunity, which is something he won't be guaranteed of elsewhere, at least not at the Power Four level, where most teams are looking for proven talent.

If the season started this weekend, Fox would be your starter, simply because Hawkins hasn't even opened up to the first page of the playbook yet. Should Fox stick around, I'd expect him to be treated the same as Hawkins as far as reps go in spring ball. They both need it, but for different reasons. Fox needs to build on what he did in 2025 and close the gap on Hawkins, who just needs snaps in the system.

In all likelihood, Hawkins will be your starting quarterback in 2026.

