What Lance Leipold Said About West Virginia
Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon and discussed a little bit about this Saturday's matchup in Morgantown against West Virginia. Here's what he had to say about the Mountaineers.
Initial thoughts on West Virginia
“A team that’s been through a tough schedule so far. Two rivalry games. Had a tough one on Saturday. Even two years ago or whenever it was we played them, (Garrett) Greene got a little bit of playing time. I think they just started to feed him in a little bit in some situations. He’s a talented quarterback who can create plays with his feet. They have a big back and they have a quick back. They have some athletic tight ends with some great length and they motion them around like we do. They find ways to get them the ball.”
Playing at WVU
“This will be a very good test for us in a lot of different ways. They’re a team that’s been close and feels like they need to get a win and so do we. So, it should be a lot of excitement in Morgantown.”
Thoughts on Neal Brown
“I’ve said it before. Neal Brown is an outstanding coach. I have a lot of respect for him. When we were both at our former jobs we had a chance to go against each other. I know he’s an outstanding offensive mind and very fine head coach. He’s going to have that team bouncing back and we intend to do the same.”
