What Numbers Mike Hawkins Jr., Cam Cook and Jaden Bray Could Produce in 2026

West Virginia's offense was quite the eyesore in 2025, mostly due to a long list of injuries and constant rotation at quarterback and running back. It will be a much different story this season with Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook headlining this new-look offense .

What could their end-of-season numbers look like? I laid out some projections for them, as well as wide receiver Jaden Bray, whom I expect to be WR1.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.

WVU Athletics Communications

Passing: 208/332 (62.6%), 2,575 yards, 20 TD, 7 INT

Rushing: 114 carries, 695 yards, 7 TD

These stats may not jump off the page at you, but for so many pieces coming together this fall and it being his first year in Rich Rodriguez's system, this would be considered a strong season in my eyes. And to be honest, this is a fairly conservative projection.

There will be bumps along the way as there always is in a transition year, but Hawkins' IQ and playmaking ability will allow him to have more success than most in their first year in a new system. Depending on Rich Rod's play call diet, Hawkins is very capable of surpassing the 3,000-yard mark, but he is also just as capable of going over 1,000 yards rushing. And no, I'm not calling for a 3,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing season from him at some point. Just noting that one of the two is possible

Because I am a little unsure as to how Rodriguez will call things with this group, I have it as more of a balanced projection than one that heavily leans in one direction, either putting him amongst the top passing leaders in the league or vying to be among the league's leading rushers. This is a set-the-table type of season for Hawkins. It’s only going to get better over time. Think of Garrett Greene's 2023 season, just more accurate and prolific in the passing game.

RB Cam Cook

WVU Athletics Communications

Rushing: 215 carries, 1,139 yards, 14 TD

Cook is no stranger to the Big 12, having spent the beginning of his career at TCU, rushing for nine touchdowns in his final season there. Last year at Jacksonville State, he proved that he can be the lead guy by rushing for more yards than anyone in the entire country.

It truly is a match made in almost heaven with him in this offense . This is also a conservative projection, as it will take a little time for the running game to hit its stride with an offensive line learning how to play together early on in the year and Cook learning those guys, paving the way for him.

As noted above, I believe Hawkins will play a factor in the run game, and I have high expectations for true freshman running back Amari Latimer , so Cook does not need to run for 1,500 yards for this team to be successful, although it’s certainly possible.

WR Jaden Bray

WVU Athletics Communications

Receiving: 51 catches, 744 yards, 7 TD

I think Bray is in store for a major breakout. The game has been taken away from him for essentially the last two years, and with this being his last go-around at the college level , he is going to make every snap of every game count.

The coaching staff has not been shy about their expectations for him this season, and it’s easy to understand why. He consistently makes catches in traffic when he's smothered and has developed a nice relationship with Hawkins over the last several months. Rich Rodriguez called him the alpha of the wide receiver room, and I expect him to play like it this fall.