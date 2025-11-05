What’s Next for Scotty Fox Jr. as He Tries to Cement Himself as WVU’s QB1 of the Future
One good start raises some eyebrows and turns heads. Two straight solid outings get people intrigued. Three straight? Now you have something and provide the fan base with hope for the future.
West Virginia true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. has checked the first two boxes, and this Saturday, he'll look to check another and further prove he is 100% the guy for Rich Rodriguez to build this offense around.
Here and there, Fox will get a chance to show off his arm strength with a big throw downfield, but the thing that has impressed me, and his coaches for that matter, is that he takes such good care of the football.
In 98 dropbacks, Fox has only been knocked for three turnover-worthy plays — a Pro Football Focus stat that factors in other plays that weren't turnovers, but could have very easily been. It's not just that he's not turning the ball over, it's that he's not putting it in harm's way either, and for a young quarterback, that's all you can really ask for.
In the weeks to come, there will be growing pains that pop up from time to time, but overall, he should play more confidently and look even sharper as he continues to log the majority of the reps during the practice week.
What's next for the young buck?
“He’s still learning about seeing the whole field. He’s really sharp, he’s a true freshman, but when you can anticipate the checks or anticipate maybe what the next call’s going to be or anticipate the adjustment we’re going to make on a certain route, then you know he’s getting it," Rodriguez said. "That part of it, it usually takes a guy a year or two to get that down.”
Fox for over 300 yards against TCU two weeks ago, so statistically speaking, that was a better performance, but Houston's defense is one of the best in the Big 12, making this past week's outing even more impressive.
“I thought he played pretty well, especially for a true freshman. He’s growing up," Rodriguez continued. "He’s taking steps, and he played beyond his years in the last two games. You wouldn’t think that he’s a true freshman that got thrust into that role. He was seeing the field, making good decisions. There’s a couple things here and there that looked like freshman deals, but he’s a really good competitor. I’ve said since August, he might be the most talented from an arm strength, arm talent (standpoint) that we have on the roster. He made some next-level throws in that game.”
