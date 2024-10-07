MAILBAG: What to Make of Oklahoma State Blowout + A Shift in Expectations?
West Virginia pummeled Oklahoma State this past weekend 38-14 on the road and will now return home for a big matchup with No. 11 Iowa State. Following Saturday's game, we received a handful of questions for this week's mailbag.
From @OldWisdom44:
Q: Why did Coach Brown take two timeouts into the locker room and not force Okie Light to snap it on fourth down?
A: Great question, mostly because I was wondering the same exact thing. I understand being content with a 31-7 lead, but why not make them punt it? When I asked this on X (Twitter), a lot of folks were nervous about muffing the punt. I wouldn't even punt a returner back there. It would be about just making them snap and get off a clean kick more than anything. And no, it wouldn't be wise to send all 11 to rush the punt because if you have a roughing the kicker penalty, then it gives Oklahoma State a chance. But you're absolutely right. Make them snap and punt the ball. Heck, he may shank it, and all of a sudden you can take a shot to get into field goal range.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: After seeing how we played on Saturday, how do you like our chances against Iowa State next week?
A: In our revised predictions show on Between The Eers, I actually picked WVU to win this game. You would think I would feel even better about that pick after what transpired in Stillwater, but it instead it has me second-guessing. I will hold my final prediction for our article on Thursday, but I do think this is a winnable game for the Mountaineers. Iowa State had a very impressive road win at Iowa, but hasn't really been tested outside of that WVU is super confident and has been through the wringer.
From @pbnjdomenico:
Q: That was an unexpected blowout. How does that reset our expectations for this year?
A: Nothing major. If anything, I think it removes the fear of not making a bowl game. For this team to assert themselves as a true contender in the Big 12 and perhaps nationally, that will depend on the outcome of these next two home games against Iowa State and Kansas State. Even splitting these next two isn't the end of the world, and it'll have folks believing.
From @Jeremia62776484:
Q: Going to be a hype and exciting Saturday night vs. a good ISU team. Can WVU deliver or will we go back to old habits?
A: As mentioned above, I'll hold my prediction for Thursday, but I don't foresee them laying an egg. Since they got the ball back down eleven against Kansas, this has been a different football team. They know they have the talent, they're playing much better in all three phases and will have a massive crowd backing them on Saturday night. It seems like over the years, anytime WVU has had these big-time primetime home games, they always find a way to lose. But this group could be different. In a weird way those early-season struggles may have benefitted them.
