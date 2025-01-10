Michael Vick Hires Former WVU Star as Defensive Coordinator at Norfolk State
There's been a lot going on in Morgantown lately as Rich Rodriguez has made some serious progress in putting a staff and roster together, so you may not have realized that NFL legend Michael Vick is now the head coach at Norfolk State.
On Thursday, it was officially announced that former West Virginia defensive back/linebacker Terence Garvin has been named his defensive coordinator.
After the COVID-shortened XFL season in 2020 with the St. Louis BattleHawks, Garvin hung up his cleats and got into the coaching space. In 2022, he landed his first coaching job at Florida Memorial, an NAIA school, holding the titles of Assistant special teams coordinator, defensive run game coordinator, & linebackers coach. In 2023, he was promoted to defensive coordinator. In his two seasons as the shot-caller on defense, the Lions went 12-7-1.
Garvin played a key role on the Mountaineer defense from 2010-12, helping WVU to a Big East championship, a 10-win season, and an Orange Bowl victory in 2011. During his time in Morgantown, Garvin totaled 235 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, seven passes defended, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pick-six which came against Maryland.
Despite going undrafted in 2013, Garvin still found his way on an NFL roster, inking a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played a pivotal role on the special teams unit and provided depth at linebacker from 2013-15. In three seasons with the Black and Gold, he totaled 35 tackles. He would then go on to spend one season each with the then-Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco. After not getting another attractive opportunity in the NFL, Garvin signed with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) and then with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.
