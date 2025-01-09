Former Four-Star, Texas A&M TE Transfer Donovan Green is Visiting West Virginia
Movement is happening in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers are hosting a number of transfers on official visits this week. The latest name added to the list is former Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green.
The former four-star recruit was considered one of the top tight ends in the 2022 recruiting class and chose the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Texas, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington, and a few others.
Quite a list, huh?
Green began his collegiate career with a bang, hauling in 22 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns, earning All-American honors by College Football News. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2022 season with an ACL injury that he sustained in fall camp.
In his first season back from injury, Green dropped to the fourth spot on the depth chart sitting behind Tre Watson, Theo Melin Ohrstrom, and Shane Calhoun. He did not record any offensive stats and spent most of his time on the special teams unit.
Coming off an injury and having a new head coach in place certainly had a lot to do with his diminished role. That talent is still there for him to get back to what he was in 2022 and be a go-to target in the passing game.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
