FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Penn State
If you're unable to make it to Morgantown for West Virginia's 2024 season-opener against No. 8 Penn State, don't worry, you'll still be entertained by the TV broadcast.
The play-by-play announcer assigned to the game is the one and only Gus Johnson, who called the famous touchdown pass from Will Grier to Gary Jennings at Texas in 2018, and then the two-point conversion to win it. He'll be accompanied in the broadcast booth by Joel Klatt who is one of best color analysts in college football.
Earlier this week, Klatt explained how excited he is to get to Morgantown for this one.
“They’re going to be going in with not only a new offensive coordinator, but also a new defensive coordinator. All this newness for Penn State and they’re going to walk right into kind of a trap because that place is going to be on fire and I cannot wait to experience it. The Mountaineer fan base is one of the great fan bases in all of college football and they are going to be pinned on Saturday.”
Prior to the game, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be hosting its weekly pregame show - a panel that features Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer. The show will begin at 10 a.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Football Reveals Uniform Combo for Penn State Game
McAfee Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Live Morgantown Show
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Penn State Preview + Prediction