Who Starts at QB for WVU vs. Utah? Who Could Be Next in Line to Play?
Nicco Marchiol is out for this Saturday's game versus Utah, which means West Virginia quarterback rotation, yes, rotation, will look a little different. Who gets the start? Who could be next in line? I give my best guess below.
Starter: QB Jaylen Henderson
While it was only one promising drive, the 90+ yard scoring drive that Henderson orchestrated was the closest thing to what Rich Rod wants his offense to look like. And no, it wasn't against the third and fourth stringers, either, as some suggest. Kansas didn't get into their depth until the next scoring drive.
He's logged the most in-game reps of the available options, and after piecing together that drive a week ago, it makes him the most ideal candidate to start the game.
Next man up: Max Brown
As I detailed in my story on Brown this morning, this is probably not a game where you want one of the two youngsters playing because of how salty Utah's defense is, and when you combine that with West Virginia's porous o-line, yikes! That can develop bad habits and ruin the confidence of a quarterback. Max Brown has yet to make his Mountaineer debut, but that could be in line this weekend. If you remember, Rich Rod did say he's the most athletic of the bunch.
Third option: Khalil Wilkins
Wilkins flashed a little bit last week in limited action, but he continues to show some things throughout the practice week. Fox has more game action and as Rich Rod has stated, he wants to give all these guys their fair share of opportunity to prove they can be the guy.
What about Scotty Fox?
Rodriguez said that Fox was a little bit banged up last week and didn't get in the game, which is why we ended up seeing Wilkins. Fox isn't listed on the injury report, but you'd have to think they want to be careful with him. He's played in two games so far, and although I doubt the plan is to redshirt him, they should see if Henderson, Brown, or Wilkins can be the answer before it forces WVU to burn his redshirt. Also, this isn't the defense you want to throw him back out there against and try to erase those two critical mistakes he had against Pitt.
