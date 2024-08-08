Who Will Be West Virginia's WR1 in 2024?
For years, it felt like West Virginia had underperforming play at wide receiver with the exception of maybe one player showing flashes of being the guy here and there. The Mountaineers' 2024 wide receiver room is not that. It's a very deep group which features six, possibly seven options for Garrett Greene to get the ball to.
The core of that group - Traylon Ray, Hudson Clement, and Rodney Gallagher III - have shown significant signs of progress and are ready to take on larger roles with the help of veteran transfers Justin Robinson and Jaden Bray. Head coach Neal Brown gave a progress report of the position during Wednesday's press conference.
“I like our receiver group. I think that all those guys that were here with us last year that played a lot of football have made a definitive step. You can see Preston Fox is a lot stronger. That’s a credit to what he’s done in winter and then summer. Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher, and Hudson Clement are just following kind of a natural progression. Jaden Bray and Justin Robinson are going to add an element for us. They just got to learn what to do and how we play and what our expectations are. They’re going to play a role. And then DayDay Farmer - he’s elite with the ball in his hands, so we got to figure out ways how to use him.”
While it's nice to have several options, someone has to emerge as the go-to target. Who will that be? Your guess is as good as mine. I think you can make a case for probably four or five guys. That was the question for this week's fan poll on X. 36.7% of voters said Traylon Ray, 34.4% went with Hudson Clement, 21.4% went to Jaden Bray, and 7.5% for Rodney Gallagher. There were also a few votes in the comment section for Justin Robinson.
