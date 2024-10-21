Will it be Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol for WVU in Arizona? Neal Brown Gives Update
During last week's loss to No. 17 Kansas State, West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene left the game with an "upper-body injury" and did not return.
Redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol filled in for the entire second half as his replacement and finished the game completing 6-of-13 pass attempts for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded nine carries but did not register any positive yardage.
As for who will start this week's game on the road at Arizona, WVU head coach Neal Brown provided an update on Greene's status and where things stand as of today.
Update on Greene
"We'll see how it goes. I think it's too early to tell on any of that. He didn't practice today, but I'm not saying he's out. I think it's too early to tell, so we'll just kind of play it be ear."
Neal on Nicco Marchiol's performance
"He didn't play well. I don't think it's a fair assessment of where he's at. Oklahoma State he played really well. But he also had a great week of preparation that week and he practiced well and I wasn't surprised. Last week, missed practice on Tuesday and then wasn't real sharp so didn't practice real well and that's kind of how he played. He's going to get a bunch of reps, so if his number is called, he'll be ready and I expect him to play at a high level."
West Virginia and Arizona will kick off at 7 p.m. EST on FS1.
