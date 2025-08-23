Wren Baker Reveals WVU Football Was Approached About Playing International Game
College football officially kicks off this afternoon in Dublin, Ireland, as Kansas State opens up the season with a Big 12 Conference clash against Iowa State. Playing international games in Week 0 has become popular in recent years, and it seems like it's going to become a staple in the sport moving forward.
West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker dropped some inside info during his press conference with the media on Friday, regarding international opportunities for WVU.
“We’ve been approached a couple of times about playing a game internationally, and it just hasn’t made sense. We haven’t had the right one, the right opportunity yet. If it was a game that we thought really helped our brand and really allowed us to build some momentum, that’s something that we might consider.”
Baker didn't get into any of the details as to who the possible opponent(s) were, when the game would take place, or where, but they have respectfully declined everything that's come their way (so far).
Playing as many home games as possible is a big deal for every program, but especially for WVU. Fans aren't able to easily make many road trips unless it's to Pitt, which isn't on the schedule until 2029, or Cincinnati. Baker realizes that, which is why he and the administration have to be very strategic when they do take up a neutral site game.
“I think picking and choosing neutral site opportunities when it gives us a real chance to extend our brand or engage fan bases. We know we have a lot of fans and alums and West Virginia natives that move outside the state but are in Charlotte, for instance. We have a lot of people in Atlanta. We see those hot maps, and if we have a chance to engage fans, and it financially makes sense, and it doesn’t put us in a position where we’re cheating (the home schedule). If we have seven or eight home games, you’re more willing to move one than if you only had six.”
As of today, West Virginia has three neutral site games on the schedule — all of which are in Charlotte. They have Virginia next year and in 2032, and Tennessee in 2028.
