Zach Frazier Welcomes Baby Boy as Former WVU Star Enters New Chapter of Life
A new football season is just around the corner, and as he enters year two with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, former West Virginia center Zach Frazier has a new member of his fan club.
Recently, Zach and his wife Stephanie announced the birth of their son, Bo Allen Frazier, in a post on Instagram.
The last three years have been quite the whirlwind for Frazier, experiencing all sorts of highs and one devastating low — the leg injury he suffered in West Virginia's regular season finale against Baylor in 2023.
Frazier went down early in what ended up being the game-winning drive and crawled off the field to save his team a timeout. It was a super savvy move as the Mountaineers needed every second of the clock to be able to complete the drive in the end zone.
The injury definitely set him back, but he made his way back to the field pretty quickly and was surprisingly ready to go for the 2024 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers loved what they saw in him and, despite the injury, had the confidence in him to select him in the second round of last year's draft.
Ironically, an injury is how Frazier made his way into the starting lineup. Projected starter Nate Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff, opening the door for Frazier to take hold of the starting duties. The Fairmont native took full advantage of the opportunity and never looked back, ultimately becoming one of the most consistent and talented interior offensive linemen in the entire NFL.
Earlier this offseason, he was ranked as the third-best center in the league by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus.
"The Steelers hit it out of the park when they selected Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. At just 24 years old, he heads into his second year poised to build on an excellent rookie campaign during which he placed fourth in PFF overall grade (77.9) among qualifying centers. Frazier's all-around grading profile is solid, as he places above the 75th percentile as both a pass protector and a run blocker."
