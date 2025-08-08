In the Gun Podcast: Can Three Former Mountaineers Become Game-Changers for the Steelers?
This week on In the Gun...
This year, not one and not two, but three former Mountaineers are cracking pads in the summer heat of Steelers training camp in Latrobe, PA. We have the perfect guy to bring you the inside scoop on their progress. ITG's Wes Uhler - Pittsburgh's foremost Mountaineer - taps into his day job as a Steelers broadcaster barricaded with the team at St. Vincent's College to give us the skinny on Zach Frazier, Beanie Bishop, and Doug Nester.
After a breakout rookie year, what's the NFL ceiling for Mountaineer legend Zach Frazier? He's already being ranked by analysts among the best at his position in the game. Is Zach the next in a long line of Hall of Fame-caliber Steeler centers? Wes shares what the folks around the organization have to say about Zach.
Former WVU Consensus All-American Beanie Bishop, meanwhile, entered his rookie season in Pittsburgh last year as an Undrafted Free Agent. All he did was open eyes with consistent play in camp, then pick off four passes during the season. Beanie now once again finds himself in a battle as the Steelers have brought in a host of Super Bowl-caliber veterans to populate their overhauled secondary.
After signing with the Vikings as a UDFA out of West Virginia, Spring Valley grad Doug Nester ended up on the Steelers' practice squad last season. Now he's trying to make the most of the considerable reps he'll receive during Pittsburgh's preseason to hold his spot on the team's depth chart.
