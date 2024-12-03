WVU Bowl Projections: A Matchup with a Group of Five Opponent is Possible
At this point in time, not many West Virginia fans care about where the Mountaineers will be going bowling since all of the focus is on the future of the program with the head coaching search. However, there are still a few out there who do care and may even be looking into traveling for the bowl because it's a family tradition of theirs.
Following last week's 52-15 loss to Texas Tech, the Mountaineers aren't going to be really high on the list for many bowls. However, they are all well aware of the strength of the fan base, and even in a disappointing year, they may be willing to roll the dice, knowing fans could still travel to support the Old Gold and Blue.
This week's bowl projections:
Action Network: Birmingham Bowl vs. Arkansas
Athlon Sports: Independence Bowl vs. Army
CBS Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Arkansas
College Football Network: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Boston College
College Football News: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Sam Houston
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Louisiana
Sporting News: Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
West Virginia On SI: Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. East Carolina
Big 12 Conference Bowl Tie-Ins (by selection)
1. Valero Alamo Bowl vs Pac-12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC
2. Pop-Tarts Bowl vs ACC/ND, Saturday, Dec. 28, 3:30 p.m. EST, ABC
3. TaxAct Texas Bowl vs SEC, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
4. AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs SEC, Friday, Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m. EST, ESPN
5. Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten, Thursday, Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. EST, ESPN
6. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl vs. Pac 12, Saturday, Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. EST, ESPN
