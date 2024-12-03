Bill Belichick Teases Pat McAfee About Interest in the WVU Head Coaching Job
The West Virginia head coaching job is one that has garnered a lot of interest, according to former Mountaineer punter/kicker Pat McAfee.
"I tell you what, it was a wild day yesterday. A lot of people want that job. They don't got me working the phones, but everybody that wants the job calling me that I've ever met or friends with saying, 'would love if you supported me in my bid to become this head coach."
Big names like Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, and Rich Rodriguez have all been mentioned for the gig, along with some of the top offensive and defensive coordinators in college football. Even the legendary NFL coach, Bill Belichick, may throw his hat into the ring.
"I might talk to you about that, Pat," Belichick said on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
Okay, okay Bill is not being serious here, but it is pretty unique to see the West Virginia job talked about on national TV as much as it has been and Mountaineer fans have McAfee to thank for that.
While Belichick isn't coming to Morgantown to revive the program, McAfee feels confident that athletic director Wren Baker will land the right man for the job.
I got a chance to chat with Wren Baker yesterday a little bit. I have faith in him. I do. He got it right with the basketball team. There's a lot of options though that are trying to get this gig, and those are just the people that I talked to yesterday
