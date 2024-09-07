Fans Give Opinion on the No. 1 Thing WVU Must Improve on in Week 2
Week one is now in the rearview mirror for West Virginia, but there are several things they need to improve on after a lackluster performance against Penn State.
Typically, our weekly fan poll asks who will win that week's game, but since West Virginia should have no issues with the Albany Great Danes, we switched it up. This week's question: What's the No. 1 thing WVU must improve on this week? Below are the results.
Run defense - 6.5%
West Virginia struggled to stop Penn State's running game in Week 1. They allowed 222 yards on 42 carries (5.3 yards per carry), including 44 yards to a slow-footed quarterback in Drew Allar. The defensive front was physical but just couldn't get off of blocks and the run fits from the second level were not up to par.
Wide receiver drops - 15.9%
I counted at least five drops last Saturday, but there may have been one or two more. Traylon Ray, Jaden Bray, Hudson Clement, Kole Taylor, and Preston Fox all saw a pass go through or off their hands. This group has to get things cleaned up before it gets back to competitive football next week.
Running game - 23.5%
Neal Brown explained during his press conference that the rushing totals wouldn't have looked as poor as indicated on the final stat sheet if you take away the two bad snaps and fumble, but it happened. The o-line didn't win the battle up front and the backs were too hesitant to hit the hole and get downfield. Running the ball effectively is the recipe for West Virginia to be a successful team, so this has to get fixed sooner rather than later.
Generating a pass rush - 54.2%
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said the gameplan going in was to create pressure and muddy the pocket for Drew Allar. History shows he struggles when the pocket collapses, but the Mountaineers couldn't get close to him. That front seven has to find some answers or the secondary will be at a major disadvantage.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1 Schedule
Big 12 Commissioner Gives Update on Expansion Talks with UConn
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Heading Into Week 2