Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Darius Stills Receives Invite to NFL Combine

The Fairmont, WV native prepares for the jump to the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills announced on Twitter that he has received an invite to participate in the 2021 NFL Combine ahead of this year's draft.

The combine was originally scheduled to begin March 8th in Indianapolis but due to the pandemic, plans have changed. The NFL will implement a schedule that focuses on evaluation and virtual interaction with club personnel.

Stills followed up a breakout season in 2019 by earning Consensus All-American honors after his senior year in 2020, becoming the first Mountaineer to do so since Dan Mozes in 2006.

Stills finished his West Virginia career with 85 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He is currently projected to be selected somewhere in the 2nd or 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft but could see his stock rise over the next two months after meeting with teams.

MORE WVU FOOTBALL ARTICLES

OFFICIAL: Clint Trickett Hired by Marshall

WVU to hire ShaDon Brown as Co-Defensive Coordinator

The WVU O-Line is in Good Shape Despite Departures

REPORT: WVU Football Adds Two Future Opponents to Schedule

WVU Football Transfer Tracker

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14921012_168388579_lowres
Football

Darius Stills Receives Invite to NFL Combine

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins smiles while talking to an official during the second half against the Boston University Terriers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Plans to Increase Capacity at Coliseum Once Again

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 11.38.31 AM
Basketball

WATCH: WVU Baseball HC Randy Mazey Previews 2021 Season

Ryan_Bergert_4_Dale_Sparks_
Baseball

BREAKING: WVU P Ryan Bergert & SS Tevin Tucker Have Season-Ending Injuries

Trickett
Football

OFFICIAL: Clint Trickett Hired by Marshall

WVU Women's Basketball
Basketball

West Virginia Beats Cyclones 65-56 for 9th Straight Win

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.29.53 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Madisen Smith Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

Screen Shot 2021-02-03 at 9.18.45 PM
Basketball

WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State