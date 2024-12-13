Rich Rodriguez Sends Message to Jax State and WVU Fans
Leaving a place where you've spent a lot of time and energy building relationships and a program is never easy. Rich Rodriguez has gone through this process more than a handful of times, but that doesn't make each move easier.
Prior to leaving for his flight to West Virginia, Rodriguez made a post on X, thanking all of those at Jacksonville State who helped make his tenure there one he won't forget. He also included a statement to WVU fans in the press release of him being named the university's next football coach.
Message to Jacksonville State
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to be the head football coach at Jax State. I am forever grateful for athletic director Greg Seitz, President Don Killingsworth, and the board of trustees for the opportunity. I sincerely appreciate the entire Jax State community, fans, donors, 900 club members, football alumni and many friends of the program for their support the last three years.
“Lastly, I want to give special thanks and overwhelming gratitude to the players and staff for their tremendous commitment to hard work and earned success! It has been the honor of a lifetime to coach you the last three years.
“From transitioning into the FBS, to a bowl victory to winning the Conference USA Championship, your legacy at Jax State will always be remembered!”
Message to West Virginia fans
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be the head football coach at West Virginia University," Rodriguez said. "My family and I are filled with gratitude to lead the Mountaineer football program again and look forward to working with the many supporters, fans, and friends to build the best football program in America! Take Me Home!"
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
A.J. Hawk Calls Rich Rodriguez to WVU a 'No-Brainer'
Pat McAfee Gives First Thoughts on Rich Rod's Return to WVU on In the Gun
Rich Rodriguez Press Conference Set + The Pat McAfee Show is Headed to Morgantown