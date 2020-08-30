SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

First WVU Football Depth Chart of the 2020 Season

Earlier this week, West Virginia University released the media guide for the 2020 football season. As always, this is a sign that football is just right around the corner and inside the team unveiled its initial depth chart.

Darius Stills (2)
Photo by Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

Neal Brown Recaps 2nd Scrimmage & Mentions Top Performers

The West Virginia University football team held their second scrimmage Saturday morning, and according to head coach Neal Brown, it was longer than the first one they had last week. As he usually does before going over the details of the day, he always has that voice in his head concerned with which side of the ball was winning.

West Virginia Hopeful for an Improved Rushing Attack

In 2019, the West Virginia rushing attack was very poor to say the least. They had a few positive moments, but they were never able to string together good drives on the ground to form any sort of consistency. Now, the coaching staff is optimistic about their rushing attack heading into the 2020 season.

VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

Mountaineer fans patiently awaited the debut of former Alabama linebacker transfer VanDarius Cowan after being suspended for the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension that carried over from his days in Tuscaloosa. Unfortunately, Cowan's impact was a brief one as he went down with a season-ending knee injury the following week against Iowa State.

Now, Cowan is back and ready to prove that he can be a difference maker for West Virginia.

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

Mountaineer Maven was provided some insider analysis from Sports Illustrated's Saints Reporter Bob Rose on the likelihood of former West Virginia corner Keith Washington making the Saints' 53-man roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Area 304 +

Welcome to Area 304+, brought to you by Sports Illustrated and Maven.

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Recaps 2nd Scrimmage & Mentions Top Performers

The West Virginia University Mountaineer football team held their second scrimmage during fall camp Saturday afternoon and HC Neal Brown breaks down the good and the bad

Christopher Hall

3 Shocking and 3 Not so Shocking Takeaways of WVU's Initial Depth Chart

Breaking down the Mountaineers' preseason depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

PODCAST: Is WVU a Sleeper to Win the Big 12? QB Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall talk West Virginia football

Schuyler Callihan

LOOK: First WVU Football Depth Chart of 2020 Season

West Virginia has released their initial depth chart for the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Defense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the defensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Hopeful for an Improved Rushing Attack

Neal Brown seems optimistic about how the run game will produce in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 14

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 14 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

The former Mountaineer is doing everything he can to make the Saints' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kevin White Joins Tavon Austin in San Francisco

The former Mountaineer receiver is officially back in the league

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP