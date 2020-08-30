Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

First WVU Football Depth Chart of the 2020 Season

Earlier this week, West Virginia University released the media guide for the 2020 football season. As always, this is a sign that football is just right around the corner and inside the team unveiled its initial depth chart.

Neal Brown Recaps 2nd Scrimmage & Mentions Top Performers

The West Virginia University football team held their second scrimmage Saturday morning, and according to head coach Neal Brown, it was longer than the first one they had last week. As he usually does before going over the details of the day, he always has that voice in his head concerned with which side of the ball was winning.

West Virginia Hopeful for an Improved Rushing Attack

In 2019, the West Virginia rushing attack was very poor to say the least. They had a few positive moments, but they were never able to string together good drives on the ground to form any sort of consistency. Now, the coaching staff is optimistic about their rushing attack heading into the 2020 season.

VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

Mountaineer fans patiently awaited the debut of former Alabama linebacker transfer VanDarius Cowan after being suspended for the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension that carried over from his days in Tuscaloosa. Unfortunately, Cowan's impact was a brief one as he went down with a season-ending knee injury the following week against Iowa State.

Now, Cowan is back and ready to prove that he can be a difference maker for West Virginia.

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

Mountaineer Maven was provided some insider analysis from Sports Illustrated's Saints Reporter Bob Rose on the likelihood of former West Virginia corner Keith Washington making the Saints' 53-man roster.

