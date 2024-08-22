WVU's History with Each of the Big 12's Newest Members
The Big 12 Conference is changing seemingly ever year. Last year, the league welcomed BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF and this fall, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah hop on board.
How much history does West Virginia have with the four newest members? Not much, as you could imagine. Here's a little history on the little history they do have with each of the newbies.
1. vs. Arizona Wildcats
All-Time Series: No previous matchups.
First matchup: N/A
Last matchup: N/A
Next matchup: October 26th in Tucson, AZ
Arizona is the only member of the newly formed Big 12 that West Virginia has never played. The first-ever game between the two should be a doozy with both teams competing for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
2. vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
All-Time Series: 1-1
First matchup: Arizona State 42, WVU 7 (1979)
Last matchup: WVU 43, Arizona State 42 (2016)
Next matchup: 2025 in Tempe, AZ
The Mountaineers took a beating in round one back in '79, just right before the program turned the corner under the legendary Don Nehlen. They met 37 years later in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl which turned out to be an exciting back-and-forth thriller. Quarterback-turned-receiver David Sills V caught the game winning touchdown.
3. vs. Colorado Buffaloes
All-Time Series: 1-1
First matchup: Colorado 17, WVU 14 (2008)
Last matchup: WVU 35, Colorado 24 (2009)
Next matchup: 2025 in Morgantown, WV
WVU really struggled to do much in the passing game in 2008, but were able to rush for 311 yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries. Pat White led the way with 148 yards on the ground, but it wasn't enough as the Buffs won it in overtime on a field goal. The very next year, West Virginia got its revenge, thanks to a brilliant defensive performance intercepting QB Cody Hawkins three times and holding him to 27-of-52 through the air. Noel Devine rushed for 220 in the win.
4. vs. Utah Utes
All-Time Series:
First matchup: Utah 32, WVU 6 (1964)
Last matchup: Utah 30, WVU 14 (2017)
Next matchup: 2025 in Morgantown, WV
Both games between the Utes and Mountaineers took place during bowl season. Utah handled Gene Corum's 1964 team in the Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City, bringing their season to a 7-4 mark. In 2017, they squared off in the Heart of Dallas Bowl and if we're being honest, West Virginia didn't stand much of a chance. Starting quarterback Will Grier was out with a broken finger and Chris Chugunov struggled in his two previous starts leading into this one.
