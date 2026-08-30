WVU Just Got Its First Look at What Makes Virginia So Dangerous

We already knew that West Virginia's Week 3 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte was going to be a challenge, but after what they just did in their season opener, obliterating NC State, 34-8, it might be an even tougher task than we initially thought.

This isn't an overreaction either.

Virginia is coming off the best season in school history and has the most experienced roster in all of college football. That said, there were questions about how they would replace quarterback Chandler Morris and lead running back J'Mari Taylor.

Plus, was the 2025 campaign an anomaly? That's been something that's crossed many people's minds.

One game is a small sample size and isn't enough to start talking about the Cavaliers as a potential College Football Playoff team, but what their opening win did confirm is that last year was not a flash in the pan. This team is legit. They are fundamentally sound and will get after you in all three phases of the game.

A salty defense

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Anthony Britton (55) celebrates a defensive stop during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State QB CJ Bailey has been one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in college football this offseason, at least outside of the big names like Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Sam Leavitt, etc. Bailey was miserable in this game, completing just 12-of-23 passes (52%) for 84 yards and an interception. The Cavs put a lid on the top as Bailey went a measly 2/9 on throws of 10+ yards. They made life hell for him in the pocket, pressuring him 17 times as a team, resulting in 13 hurries, two QB hits, and two sacks.

Running the football wasn't working either. Bailey actually led the team in that department with 33 yards on 10 totes, while backup QB Will Wilson was second with 21 yards. Their top running back, Jayden Scott, had 20 yards. The inability to run the football made things incredibly difficult for them, which is something West Virginia likely won't have to worry about. Cam Cook and Co. are going to churn out yardage; it's going to be on Mike Hawkins and the receivers to hold up their end of the bargain.

Strong start for Virginia's rushing attack

Aug 29, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) exits the field following the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Atkins-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri QB transfer Beau Pribula completed 9/11 passes for 155 yards and two scores, but added 110 yards with his feet. That's what makes him so dangerous. He is an elite runner with the football, and if he can do damage there, you are going to have your hands full. Thanks to their success on the ground in the opener and having Norfolk State up next, we won't get a good dose of him throwing the ball in this offense on tape. That's what I am most intrigued by. If Zac Alley forces him to throw it 25+ times, does that tilt the game in West Virginia's favor? I think it does.

Running backs Jekail Middlebrook and Xavier Brown combined for 104 yards and a touchdown behind an extremely old and physical offensive line. This is the type of o-line that could cause problems for the Mountaineers, who lack experience and size. If they have a strong showing against that unit, many of the concerns surrounding the d-line will fizzle away, at least for the time being.

It's still a winnable game for West Virginia

WVU Athletics Communications

We have yet to see the Mountaineers play a game, so it's hard to just chalk that game up against Virginia as an L, regardless of how dominant they looked. Heck, WVU could come out and look way better than everyone expected, albeit against an inferior opponent. Mountaineer Nation will show up in droves for that one in the Queen City, and you'd like to think that by Week 3, they are able to work out many of the kinks and be in a good spot to pull off the upset.