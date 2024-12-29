WVU O-Line Transfer Johnny Williams IV Follows Josiah Trotter to the SEC
Johnny Williams IV was in line to be the starting left tackle next season for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but instead of sticking around with Rich Rodriguez and the new staff, he decided to see what his value was in the transfer portal.
On Saturday, he shutdown his recruitment and officially closed the door on a return to WVU by committing to Missouri, where he'll join another former Mountaineer, linebacker Josiah Trotter.
With Consensus All-American Wyatt Milum graduating and Williams off to Missouri, the Mountaineers have a huge hole to fill at left tackle. They have some intriguing young talent that could play there such as Lucas Austin, Justin Terry, or Eidan Buchanan, but they're more likely to go patch up that spot via the transfer portal.
Williams played in twelve of West Virginia's 13 games this season and did a respectable job when filling in for Milum. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jeff Casteel is Making His Return to the West Virginia Coaching Staff
Between The Eers: In the Middle of It All with Brandon Yates
West Virginia Set to Hire Zac Alley as Defensive Coordinator
How Did West Virginia Do in the Portal in 2024? Evaluating All 13 Transfers