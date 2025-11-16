WVU OL Target Kevin Brown Decommits from Penn State
Class of 2026 offensive lineman Kevin Brown decommitted from Penn State on Sunday according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals/On3sports.
Brown Committed to the Nittany Lion in July of ’24. However, head coach James Franklin was fired from Penn State in mid-October and the Mountaineer coaching staff immediately pounced.
"When the job comes open, the first thing our recruiting staff does is look at who is committed to them and let's watch those guys," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez stated during his weekly radio show in late October. "I mean, why not, right? They don't sign until the first week of December, so yeah, anybody that was committed to some of these other teams, everybody, I'm sure is jumping all over them, and you have to. It's always been that way, but it's even more so now that the early signing period is in December."
Brown, a Harrisburg, PA, native, has received offers from the biggest programs from around the country – Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Auburn, with a host of other Power Four offers.
Brown was offered by former WVU head coach Neal Brown and his staff in 2022. Rich Rodriguez and his staff came in and re-offered the six-foot-five 290-pound offensive lineman.
His father, Tim Brown, was an offensive lineman for the Mountaineers from 1999-04, beginning his Mountaineer career with Don Nehlen and finishing under Rodriguez during his first stint in Morgantown.
West Virginia currently has four offensive lineman committed in the ’26 class - Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, and Aidan Woods.
