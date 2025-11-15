Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Arizona State 25, West Virginia 22

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Arizona State.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Drops to ASU, Eliminated From Bowl Contention
The West Virginia Mountaineers fell in heartbreaking fashion Saturday afternoon to Arizona State, 25-22, dropping their record to 4-7 (2-6) on the year, officially eliminating them from postseason play.

Today on the Mountaineer Postgame Show, we discuss...

The little things

Small miscues turned into big problems for West Virginia. Going 0/2 on fourth down conversions inside the six-yard line played a big factor in the outcome of this game. Just getting one of those changes the flow of the game. Failing to convert on the first one and then allowing a 94-yard touchdown drive is a backbreaker. Having to burn through all three timeouts early in the second half because of not being lined up right is also an issue.

On the right track

Despite the loss, Rich Rodriguez has to feel much better about the direction of the program than he did a month ago. Obviously, winning games is more important, but the last thing that could happen was to enter the offseason without an answer at quarterback and other key spots. Scotty Fox stepped up with another big performance again today, making four straight solid outings.

One last opportunity

With a bowl game out of the cards for WVU, they'll have a chance to end the year with a signature win over a top-10 team in Texas Tech two weeks from now. A win over the Red Raiders may seem improbable, but crazier things have happened in the sport of Morgantown, and on that field, for that matter.

Schuyler Callihan
