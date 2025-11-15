Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following West Virginia's Heartbreaking Loss to ASU
West Virginia was eliminated from bowl contention Saturday afternoon, falling to Arizona State, 25-23. As always, it's time to take a look at our annual stock report.
Stock Up: QB Scotty Fox Jr.
The true freshman continues to impress, making a handful more of big-time throws. The 75-yard strike to Jeff Weimer was a thing of beauty, but he made another big throw to Cam Vaughn in the bucket for 42 yards. Three clutch throws that converted third downs, including a 90-yard touchdown to take the lead late, although that was more Cyncir Bowers than anything.
Stock Down: Red Zone Offense
Coming into the game, Arizona State's defense was one of the worst in the country in terms of touchdown percentage in the red zone. Meanwhile, West Virginia was one of the leaders in red zone touchdown percentage. WVU came up empty-handed twice inside the six-yard line. At the very least, one of those drives ending in a touchdown would have changed the flow of the game.
Stock Up: RB Cyncir Bowers
There was not much for Bowers on the ground, but he had, without question, the biggest play of the game with that 90-yard touchdown on 3rd and 27. The speed, vision, and IQ were all on display for that one.
Stock Down: Ground Game
Seeing a Rich Rodriguez-led team struggle this much on the ground is a rarity. It won't last for long. They'll get this fixed in the offseason, but right now, whew, that offensive line is making life extremely difficult. Zero push, zero movement, zero creases for the backs to hit a big one. Sub two yards per carry is an indictment on that group.
