Rich Rodriguez Frustrated with Running Game Following Loss to Arizona State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) fell on the road to the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2) Saturday afternoon 25-23.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and made it clear he was upset with the running game and emphasized the Mountaineers could not gain a foot when holding his hands up and stating, “this much," throughout the press conference.
On needing more big plays to beat Arizona State
"You got to be able to run this far to win the game. And you got about seven opportunities to do it and you don’t do it. You for 68 yards – it’s embarrassing! If you can’t run for more than 68 yards you don’t deserve to win the game.”
Coming back to take the lead in the second half
"The game was tight in the first half if we can move that much. I didn’t feel like in the first half they were better than us in the first half. They’re better than us because they won. Can’t move the ball that much. Then, we get stupid penalties on defense – give them first downs. It’s just lack of discipline. It goes back to coaching.
"Can’t even get line up on the last play – the field goal block. Can’t even get line up right there – lack of discipline, coaching.
"Can’t get this much – seven, eight times in the game. Run it for 68 yards. I know some of them are sacks but."
The 75-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior receiver Jeff Weimer and a 90-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Cyncir Bowers
"When you play the run as hard as they play the run you should be able to have some play action passes. That kind of goes hand and hand, but you still got to be able to run the ball this much when everybody knows you’re going to run it that much. So, going to have to watch the film to see what the deal is."
Scotty Fox Jr. Throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns
"I thought he looked like he was seeing things and then there were a couple times he had true freshman moments, but he’s a competitive guy - He loves to compete, and he don’t have any quit in him. But it should be able to a hell of a lot easier to be the quarterback when you can run the ball when you got to get this much."
