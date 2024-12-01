WVU Players + Commits React to the Firing of Head Coach Neal Brown
Saturday's 52-15 loss to Texas Tech spelled the end for Neal Brown as the West Virginia head football coach. After a disappointing 6-6 season, Wren Baker announced that he felt it was time for the program to head in a new direction.
The news was received well by the fans, who had been clamoring for change for much of the year. But the players on the current roster and future Mountaineers who are committed to the program have a much different feeling about the situation.
Below are some tweets of the aforementioned players reacting to the news.
QB commit Brodie McWhorter
QB commit Scotty Fox
RB Jahiem White
TE commit Jackson Accuardi
WR Rodney Gallagher III
WR DayDay Farmer
OL Nick Malone
OL commit Gavin Crawford
OL Johnny Williams IV
C Brandon Yates
DL Hammond Russell IV
OLB Obinna Onwuka
LB Josiah Trotter
CB Ayden Garnes
DB commit Sammy Etienne
DB Kekoura Tarnue
Now that Brown has been fired, the transfer portal is officially open for WVU players. Also, the early signing period begins on December 4th, and with the next head coach unlikely in place by then, many of West Virginia's commits will either flip their decision or hold out until the February period.
