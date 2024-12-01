Mountaineers Now

WVU Players + Commits React to the Firing of Head Coach Neal Brown

Current and future Mountaineers give their thoughts on the coaching change.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter
West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
Saturday's 52-15 loss to Texas Tech spelled the end for Neal Brown as the West Virginia head football coach. After a disappointing 6-6 season, Wren Baker announced that he felt it was time for the program to head in a new direction.

The news was received well by the fans, who had been clamoring for change for much of the year. But the players on the current roster and future Mountaineers who are committed to the program have a much different feeling about the situation.

Below are some tweets of the aforementioned players reacting to the news.

QB commit Brodie McWhorter

QB commit Scotty Fox

RB Jahiem White

TE commit Jackson Accuardi

WR Rodney Gallagher III

WR DayDay Farmer

OL Nick Malone

OL commit Gavin Crawford

OL Johnny Williams IV

C Brandon Yates

DL Hammond Russell IV

OLB Obinna Onwuka

LB Josiah Trotter

CB Ayden Garnes

DB commit Sammy Etienne

DB Kekoura Tarnue

Now that Brown has been fired, the transfer portal is officially open for WVU players. Also, the early signing period begins on December 4th, and with the next head coach unlikely in place by then, many of West Virginia's commits will either flip their decision or hold out until the February period.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

