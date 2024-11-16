BREAKING: WVU QB Garrett Greene Set to Return, Get Starting Nod Versus Baylor
West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene (upper-body injury) will officially return to his starting role Saturday evening when the Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. The news was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Greene returned to a full workload during the practice week this week and made enough progress to show that he's ready to return as the team's starter. WVU head coach Neal Brown said earlier in the week that he was trending in the right direction, but wanted to see how he handled 11-on-11 work after being out for an extended period of time.
In seven games this season, Greene has completed 99-of-176 pass attempts (56.3%) for 1,352 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions. He's also added 471 yards and three touchdowns on 76 carries. His decision-making in the passing game hasn't been as sharp as it was in 2023, which has been a direct result of a higher interception total.
During his absence, the Mountaineers were able to win a pair of road games over Arizona and Cincinnati with redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol steering the ship. In those two starts, Marchiol went a combined 27-for-37 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
West Virginia and Baylor are set to kick things off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
