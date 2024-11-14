WVU QB Garrett Greene Will Be 'Available' for Baylor Game
During his radio show at Kegler's on Thursday evening, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown revealed that redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene (upper-body injury) will be available for this Saturday's game against the Baylor Bears.
WVU injury update featuring Garrett Greene, Jaden Bray, and Hudson Clement
Neal Brown: "Garrett (Greene) has practiced all week, so he'll be available. Jaden Bray is really close. Probably won't play in this game, but we're hopeful that he'll be back next week. Hudson (Clement) practiced this week and he'll be available this week as well.
Brown did not disclose who will get the start at quarterback and stated during his press conference on Monday that he would keep that decision close to the vest so that Baylor has to prepare for both quarterbacks. He did, however, explain what he needed to see from Greene throughout the practice week.
“Since the Kansas State game, he did a little bit of 7-on-7 work last Wednesday and that’s really the only work he’s had. You’re talking now it’s three weeks, right? So he did some 7-on-7 work today. Tomorrow is going to be the first 11-on-11 work, so I need to see him in 11-on-11 work before we make a decision on whether he’s ready to go. That’s a big layoff.”
West Virginia and Baylor are slated to kick it off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
