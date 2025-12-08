WVU Running Back Room Undergoes Transition as Jahiem White Enters Portal

The West Virginia University running back room took a hit Monday afternoon when redshirt junior Jahiem White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

White finishes his Mountaineer career with 1,820 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 262 yards and three scores across 27 appearances, including 16 starts. His junior season was cut short in Week 2 after suffering a season-ending injury at Ohio.

Following White’s injury, West Virginia turned to sophomore Clay Ash to start against Pitt in Week 3. However, redshirt senior Tye Edwards emerged as the key contributor in the Backyard Brawl, rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead the comeback win. Edwards later suffered a season-ending hip injury, further depleting the position group.

The Mountaineers currently have six scholarship running backs with eligibility remaining - redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard, sophomore Cyncir Bowers, redshirt freshman Andre Devine, sophomore Clay Ash, redshirt sophomore Tyler Jacklich, and redshirt junior Kannon Katzer.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff also signed six running backs in the 2026 class - Lawrence Autry, Martavious Boswell, SirPaul Cheeks, Amari Latimer, and Chris Talley.

Hubbard became the lead back last season, starting six of his eight appearances before missing the season finale against Texas Tech due to injury. He led the team with 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns and added 16 receptions for 156 yards.

Bowers finished second on the team in rushing with 249 yards and two touchdowns, while contributing eight receptions for 134 yards and a score in 10 games, including two starts.

Ash appeared in eight games with two starts, totaling 131 rushing yards on 43 carries and Jacklich appeared in six contests, recording 27 rushing yards on seven attempts, including six carries in the Big 12 opener at Kansas.

Rodriguez noted during his signing day press conference that the staff plans to explore the transfer portal at every position. The NCAA Transfer Portal opens Jan. 2–16, with an additional 15-day window available for programs experiencing coaching changes.

