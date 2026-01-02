West Virginia Targets Troy Transfer Receiver for Portal Visit

The West Virginia University football coaching staff continues to search the NCAA Transfer Portal for wide receiver help and has identified Troy transfer DJ Epps, who is planning a visit to Morgantown sometime in the middle of next week, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Epps, a redshirt junior listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, caught 48 passes for 517 yards and five touchdowns this past season at Troy. He delivered a career performance against Texas Tech, hauling in 10 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Epps nearly matched those highs later in the season with eight catches for 103 yards and two scores against Georgia State, tying his personal best with two touchdowns.

A native of Seale, Alabama, Epps recorded his first - and only - reception of the 2024 season against Florida A&M. He redshirted as a true freshman before seeing game action during the 2023 season.

West Virginia is also in the works on scheduling a visit with Kennesaw State transfer receiver Christian Moss.

Looking ahead to the 2026 roster, West Virginia returns a group of receivers from last season, including Jadey Bray, Christian Hamilton, Armoni Weaver, Camdon Pritchford, Cyrus Traugh, and Jordan McCants.

On the first day of the early signing period, the Mountaineers also added JUCO wide receiver Kedrick Triplett and signed Keon Hutchins, Robert Stith, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, and Greg Wilfred as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

