Between The Eers: WVU is Still Waiting on Eligibility Decision for Four Key Players
West Virginia is set to open fall camp on Wednesday, but is unsure if it will have four of its players for the 2025 season — running back Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa transfer), wide receiver Jeffrey Weimer (Idaho State transfer), defensive lineman Jimmori Robinson (UTSA transfer), and safety Justin Harrington (Washington transfer).
Former WVU wide receiver Cortez Braham was granted a preliminary injunction, allowing him to play a seventh year of college football. While this could be a sign that the four Mountaineers will receive the same opportunity, it's not a guarantee. The fact that it's the eve of fall camp and West Virginia (and others) are still waiting on an answer is ridiculous. It's unfair to the players and makes life difficult for the coaching staff to try and prepare for both scenarios.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I discuss what WVU could do if each is unable to suit up.
