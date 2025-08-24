WVU’s Secondary Got Torched Last Year, but These Two Transfers May Flip the Script
West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley will have to get creative with how he dials up pressure in 2025, especially if Jimmori Robinson is deemed ineligible. The one thing he shouldn't have to worry about is his top two corners giving up explosive plays in the pass game.
Last season, the Mountaineers were carved up on a weekly basis and even gave up over 300 yards through the year to UAlbany. They tried changing things up and even fired defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley mid-season, but even that didn't produce better results.
With Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada transfer) and Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama transfer), WVU has two of the highest-graded returning cornerbacks in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus.
Last week, head coach Rich Rodriguez raised some eyebrows by revealing his confidence in Coats.
"I think he's an NFL guy, really explosive kid," Rodriguez told ESPN. "Some of the guys I've had the most success with, like, Pacman [Jones] were, like uber competitive, over-the-top competitive, like pissed off on every rep. And that's what Michael is. You can see that on film, and then after you watch him work out, this dude is like, tear your throat off.'"
In 2024, Coats ranked second in the country with 17 passes defended to go along with 41 tackles and four interceptions.
As for Scruggs, he's a scrapper. Earlier this summer, I spoke with his former JUCO head coach at Hutchinson CC, Drew Dallas, to get the skinny on his game.
“He’s just twitchy. You could see that relatively quick on the field. Guy’s got good foot speed, the balance, quick in and out of breaks, explosive. And with him, he’s not a 6’2”, 6’3” corner that’s going to flash there, but he’s got decent size, he’s got decent length, and he’s got great coverage skills. When you mix that with a lot of drive and that chip on his shoulder because of the humble beginnings, I think that’s when we really started seeing him improve and be able to do it at the next level. He’s had to earn his way up every step of the ladder, and he just continues to prove people that he’s a good football player and he’s resilient.”
Of course, the jump to major college football could present some challenges, but at the end of the day, football is football. And with these two guys on the field, West Virginia's secondary should go from giving up a gazillion yards per week to being a more than respectable pass defense.
