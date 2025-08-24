The Full List of Madden 26 Ratings for Every Former WVU Football Star in the NFL
College Football 26 has stolen the hearts of many football fans, but there are still some Madden diehards out there. Madden 26 is now available, and with that, we officially have the overall ratings for every former Mountaineer that is in the game.
C Zach Frazier (84), Pittsburgh Steelers
The big fella takes the top spot, and it comes as a little bit of a surprise. Frazier has quickly proven himself as one of the best young centers in the entire league, but I figured it would be another year before he claimed the top spot among former Mountaineers. I was wrong.
QB Geno Smith (80), Las Vegas Raiders
Geno, of course, is who I expected to have the highest rating. Although he threw 15 picks last season, he still completed 70% of his passes and threw for a career-high 4,320 yards. Now, he's in Vegas, reunited with Pete Carroll as they try to finally turn around the Silver and Black.
CB Beanie Bishop (75), Pittsburgh Steelers
Beanie stunned everyone last year by not only making the Steelers' 53-man roster out of camp as an undrafted free agent but also being a key piece of their defense. He had some rookie moments along the way, which were inevitable, but logged four interceptions and seven passes defended.
OT Colton McKivitz (73), San Francisco 49ers
McKivitz enters his third year as the Niners' full-time starting right tackle, but this is a pivotal year for him as he'll hit free agency next offseason.
OL Wyatt Milum (71), Jacksonville Jaguars
Milum seems to be making a seamless transition from tackle to guard and will start the season as a backup. Assuming he stays healthy, he should progress enough to where he takes over the starting job by the end of the year.
The rest of the group
S Daryl Worley (71), Washington Commanders
DL Dante Stills (70), Arizona Cardinals
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (68), New York Giants
LB Tony Fields II (67), Los Angeles Rams
LS Austin Brinkman (65), Houston Texans
OT Yodny Cajuste (63), Miami Dolphins
LS Rex Sunahara (58), Cleveland Browns
QB Will Grier (56), Dallas Cowboys
Not in the game
WR Garrett Greene, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR David Sills, Atlanta Falcons
LB Kyzir White (free agent)
CB Rasul Douglas (free agent)
S Garnett Hollis, Buffalo Bills
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Seven CBS Sports Analysts Predict Brutal Big 12 Finish for West Virginia
The Four WVU Position Battles That Will Likely Carry Over Into the Regular Season
West Virginia Has Among the Worst Odds to Win the Big 12 Conference
One Week Away: Final WVU Defensive Depth Chart for 2025
Nicco Marchiol’s Season Could Go Two Ways — Here Are the Stat Projections