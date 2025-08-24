Mountaineers Now

The Full List of Madden 26 Ratings for Every Former WVU Football Star in the NFL

How Geno Smith, Zach Frazier, Beanie Bishop, and others are rated in this year's Madden video game.

Schuyler Callihan

College Football 26 has stolen the hearts of many football fans, but there are still some Madden diehards out there. Madden 26 is now available, and with that, we officially have the overall ratings for every former Mountaineer that is in the game.

C Zach Frazier (84), Pittsburgh Steelers

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The big fella takes the top spot, and it comes as a little bit of a surprise. Frazier has quickly proven himself as one of the best young centers in the entire league, but I figured it would be another year before he claimed the top spot among former Mountaineers. I was wrong.

QB Geno Smith (80), Las Vegas Raiders

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Geno, of course, is who I expected to have the highest rating. Although he threw 15 picks last season, he still completed 70% of his passes and threw for a career-high 4,320 yards. Now, he's in Vegas, reunited with Pete Carroll as they try to finally turn around the Silver and Black.

CB Beanie Bishop (75), Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) celebrates after intercepting a Cincinnati Bengals pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Beanie stunned everyone last year by not only making the Steelers' 53-man roster out of camp as an undrafted free agent but also being a key piece of their defense. He had some rookie moments along the way, which were inevitable, but logged four interceptions and seven passes defended.

OT Colton McKivitz (73), San Francisco 49ers

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz (68) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McKivitz enters his third year as the Niners' full-time starting right tackle, but this is a pivotal year for him as he'll hit free agency next offseason.

OL Wyatt Milum (71), Jacksonville Jaguars

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) hydrates during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milum seems to be making a seamless transition from tackle to guard and will start the season as a backup. Assuming he stays healthy, he should progress enough to where he takes over the starting job by the end of the year.

The rest of the group

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans cornerback Daryl Worley (35) takes the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

S Daryl Worley (71), Washington Commanders

DL Dante Stills (70), Arizona Cardinals

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (68), New York Giants

LB Tony Fields II (67), Los Angeles Rams

LS Austin Brinkman (65), Houston Texans

OT Yodny Cajuste (63), Miami Dolphins

LS Rex Sunahara (58), Cleveland Browns

QB Will Grier (56), Dallas Cowboys

Not in the game

WR Garrett Greene, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR David Sills, Atlanta Falcons

LB Kyzir White (free agent)

CB Rasul Douglas (free agent)

S Garnett Hollis, Buffalo Bills

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

