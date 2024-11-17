WVU, UCF Kickoff and TV Announced

Mountaineers Now

Christopher Hall

WVU Football

The Big 12 Conference announced the game between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the UCF Knights Saturday November 23 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST and will broadcast on ESPNU.

Saturday’s contest is Senior Day and a True Blue game and fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game.

West Virginia is 3-0 all-time versus UCF, with the Mountaineers winning the last meeting last season in Orlando 41-28.

