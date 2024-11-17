WVU, UCF Kickoff and TV Announced
The Big 12 Conference releases the kickoff and broadcast for West Virginia and UCF
The Big 12 Conference announced the game between the West Virginia University Mountaineers and the UCF Knights Saturday November 23 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST and will broadcast on ESPNU.
Saturday’s contest is Senior Day and a True Blue game and fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game.
West Virginia is 3-0 all-time versus UCF, with the Mountaineers winning the last meeting last season in Orlando 41-28.
