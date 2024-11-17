Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Fourth Home Loss of the Season

Here are Neal Brown's Big 12 wins over the last two seasons, along with that team's conference record.



2023

Texas Tech 5-4

TCU 3-6

UCF 3-6

BYU 2-7

Cincinnati 1-8

Baylor 2-7



Combined: 16-38



2024

Kansas 2-4

Oklahoma State 0-7

Arizona 2-5

Cincinnati 3-3



Combined: 7-19