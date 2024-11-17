Mountaineers Now

Mountaineer Postgame Show: Baylor 49, WVU 35

Recapping West Virginia's loss to Baylor.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia loses for the first time ever against Baylor at home, bumping their record to 5-5 on the season. Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss what went wrong in the loss and how the future looks bleak for the Mountaineers.

