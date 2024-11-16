Mountaineers Now

WVU WR Traylon Ray Carted Off Field Following Lower Body Injury Versus Baylor

One of the top WVU receivers suffers a nasty injury.

Schuyler Callihan

Midway through the third quarter of Saturday evening's game between West Virginia and Baylor, Mountaineer wide receiver Traylon Ray had to be carted off the field after suffering a lower-body injury.

A Baylor defensive back got tangled up with Ray on a deep ball downfield, which drew a penalty for defensive pass interference. On his way to the ground, the Baylor defender appeared to have landed on his leg.

Prior to the injury, Ray hauled in three receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Ray has caught 28 passes for 426 yards and four scores.

