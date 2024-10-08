WVU Uncorked Jahiem White and the Run Game...Here's How They Did It
At some point, we all knew that Jahiem White and the West Virginia run game would have a massive breakout game. That being said, I don't think anyone expected the Mountaineers to rush for 389 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries in the one-sided 38-14 victory over Oklahoma State this past Saturday.
The Cowboys bottled up the run, or at least limited it on the first drive. After that, seemingly every time the Mountaineers ran it, Oklahoma State was getting gashed every which way.
White had his best game of the season rushing for 158 yards and a touchdown which is just what the doctor ordered. If this is a sign that he has returned to form, then opposing Big 12 defenses are in for a treat with him, CJ Donaldson and Garrett Greene scaring the living daylights out of defensive coordinators.
But what was it that allowed WVU to uncork the run game against Oklahoma State? WVU head coach Neal Brown explained his message to the group heading into the week and how they bought into it which led to the fascinating results.
“We were much better fundamentally and our receivers really helped. We started talking in this bye week and I was trying to paint them a picture so they really understood that our run game is really an all-11 approach. Because we do so many things on the perimeter, we do so many things in the read game, so it’s an all-11 approach. The guys bought into that and we blocked better on the perimeter and versus man coverage we did a better job of running them off and getting them out of there.”
The offensive line, in my opinion, has done a really good job blocking things up in the run game all year. It's just been a lack of blocking on the perimeter as Neal mentioned, and also the backs not finishing their runs or the inability to break tackles.
This past Saturday, both happened. Jahiem White was as slippery as could be, CJ Donaldson ran through defenders, and the receivers and tight ends did a great job of sealing things off to open up a running lane on the outside.
Replicating that production this week against Iowa State isn't going to happen as the Cyclones are one of the Big 12's best defensive units. That being said, they are susceptible to giving up some yardage on the ground.
Through the first month and some change of the 2024 season, Iowa State ranks eighth in the league in run defense, allowing 138 yards per game. For some context, West Virginia's defense has allowed eight fewer yards on the ground per week.
There will be opportunities to create explosive plays on the ground and if the Mountaineers can hit on a few of those and wear down Iowa State's front, they'll be in a position to win the game in the fourth quarter.
