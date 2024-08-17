WVU WR Hudson Clement was at 'Another Level' This Summer
Martinsburg, West Virginia native Hudson Clement has made a lot of progress in his development in just a short amount of time since arriving to WVU.
After a little over a year into the program, Clement went from just another walk-on to receiving his first career start against Duquesne where he went for over 170 yards receiving, earning himself a scholarship. He finished the season with 480 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions and although that's solid production for a former walk-on, he's far from a finished product.
“He works like he’s still a walk-on. He’s humble. He has not had that got that to his head to where he’s like, ‘I’ve arrived,’ which is awesome. The thing about Hud is he was just a football player in high school. He played receiver, right? But really was he receiver? I don’t know. Just throw me the ball," wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall said.
"And now, he’s understanding how to run routes, how to get open versus different leverages. A big thing for him last year was body control. I called him crazy legs because sometimes he would just get so out of whack. But now, he’s gotten more body control, he tight within his routes, and he really understands how to create separation. He’s made a big jump and arguably, he’s probably had the strongest summer in the room. Just from a work ethic standpoint and a weight room standpoint. I don’t think anybody out-trained him in my room. He was at another level this summer.”
Clement is battling it out with Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray, who is having a fantastic camp, for the starting X spot. Regardless of who wins that battle, both Clement and Bray will receive a ton of reps and targets throughout the course of the game.
