WVU OC: 'When in Doubt, Find the Fox'
Everyone has their attention on Traylon Ray's, Jaden Bray's, Rodney Gallagher's and Hudson Clement's of the world and rightfully so, but there's one West Virginia wide receiver that tends to be left out of the conversation and shouldn't, Preston Fox.
Over the course of his career, Fox has always been a sure-handed receiver, but he's really refined his overall game and has become more of a complete package. Without having any of the actual data on hand, I'd be willing to bet that Fox made more high contested catches than anyone on the WVU roster last year and several of those had a low-catch probability. If you throw it his way, he's more than likely coming down with it and having that clutch gene could translate to the Morgantown native emerging as the go-to target on third downs or got to have it situations.
"Fox is playing a really high level right now," said wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. "Coach (Chad) Scott’s got a saying right now, when in doubt find the Fox. Just the way he’s been playing, he’s been so reliable."
Marshall also referred back to a joke he made a year ago comparing Fox to a particular automobile. "Preston, man, he's like a Honda Accord. He's consistent. He's reliable. Won't break down on you. He'll be there when you need him most."
In twelve games last year, Fox caught 26 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Even with a deeper wide receiver corps, it's safe to say he'll improve on those numbers in 2024
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
DayDay Farmer is Already Better Than 99% of People Who Came to WVU at One Thing
Longtime NFL Scout Details What Garnett Hollis Jr. Brings to WVU
FOX CFB Analyst Pegs WVU as a Top 25 Team