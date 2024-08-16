Ranking the Top 10 Offensive Players in the Big 12
The Big 12 has a lot of talented offensive players, but who are the best of the best? Today, we break down the top 10 players in the league heading into 2024.
10. LT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)
I know offensive linemen aren't the most fun thing to talk about, but don't worry, Milum is the only one on this list. The West Virginia left tackle hasn't allowed a single sack in almost two years and is projected to be an early second round pick. Another solid year in 2024 could sneak him into the first round.
9. WR Kobe Hudson (UCF)
Hudson ranked third in the Big 12 last season in yards per catch, averaging 20.5 yards on only 44 receptions. I know Gus Malzahn likes to run the football, but they'll spin it a little more in 2024 and Hudson will be the go-to target.
8. RB Devin Neal (Kansas)
Neal is one of the most explosive playmakers in the Big 12. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry last season and found the end zone 16 times on the ground. Neal rushed for 1,280 yards last fall, but I have a feeling he'll top that in 2024.
7. QB Noah Fifita (Arizona)
Fifita had a terrific redshirt freshman season, completing an absurd 72% of his pass attempts, leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record. Many around college football believe he's the next Bryce Young, but I don't know if I'm ready to go that far.
6. QB Garrett Greene (West Virginia)
Greene is the most underrated player in the league, and perhaps the country. Sure, the 53% completion percentage may be hard to look at, but there's a reason it was so low. West Virginia took several deep shots down the field and Greene was also very smart with the ball throwing it away rather than forcing something that wasn't there. He finished the year with 16 passing TDs to just four interceptions, tacking on another 13 scores on the ground.
5. RB Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech)
Brooks is a load to bring down to the ground. He's one of the most physical runners in the Big 12, but can also bounce it outside if needed. The Red Raiders' RB1 rushed for more yards (1,538) than anyone in the league not named Ollie Gordon.
4. RB RJ Harvey (UCF)
RJ Harvey is one of the best players in college football that no one really knows about. He may be undersized, but he can deliver the boom when he runs it in between the tackles. Harvey rushed for 1,416 yards and 16 scores a year ago. An interesting fact that you probably didn't know about him? He started his career as a quarterback at Virginia.
3. WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
McMillan enters the 2024 campaign on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watchlist and I'd be willing to bet he's one of the three finalists by year's end. Last season as a sophomore, McMillan caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and ten touchdowns.
2. QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
While I do believe Shedeur Sanders is the most talented quarterback in the Big 12, I'm hesitant about throwing Colorado in the conversation for the Big 12 title. They have a lot of holes on their roster, meaning there will be a ton of pressure on Sanders to bail them out. He'll put up big numbers in 2024 and push to be the first quarterback drafted next spring.
1. RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State)
Ollie Gordon finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. As long as he's able to stay healthy, there's no reason why he shouldn't be a finalist for the award this season.
