Alek Manoah's 2024 Season is Officially Over
It's been a challenging couple of years for former West Virginia star Alek Manoah.
Last year, he lost command of pretty much every one of his pitches and had to be sent down to the minors to try and figure things out. Once he returned to the bigs, Manoah got hit around again finishing the year with a 5.84 ERA just one year removed from being an All-Star and placing third in the American League's Cy Young voting.
He began the 2024 season on the injured list dealing with a shoulder injury. He made five starts before being pulled in the fifth inning of his May 29th start against the Chicago White Sox after feeling a "pinchy" sensation. According to MLB.com, "Manoah is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his right ulnar collateral ligament on June 17 after an evaluation with Dr. Keith Meister, manager John Schneider said. He will miss the rest of the 2024 season. The team does not yet know if Manoah will need full Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure, a determination that will affect his recovery timeline."
After a rough first outing, Manoah bounced back with two consecutive seven-inning outings of shutout ball against the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays. The 26-year-old appeared to be getting back to his old-self by attacking hitters and getting ahead in the count. He had 26 strikeouts and eight walks in 24.1 innings of work.
