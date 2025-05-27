Deuce McBride Helps Fuel Knicks Comeback in Game 3 Win Over Pacers
Things were looking pretty bleak for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and if it weren't for a strong finish to the third quarter by Miles McBride and Co., the Knicks could have found themselves behind 3-0 in the series to the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks trailed by 15 when he checked back into the game with roughly four minutes to go in the third, and a couple of minutes later, McBride racked up a quick seven points in a span of a minute. He nailed a 16-foot pull-up jumper, drained a pair of free throws, and swished a heavily contested three to cut the deficit to eight.
The former West Virginia star didn't have a huge impact offensively in the fourth quarter, but he did notch a steal and was subbed in for Jalen Brunson multiple times late in the game for defensive purposes, helping keep the Pacers from regaining the lead.
McBride's game log this series
Game 1: 9 points, 2/7 FG (1/3 3FG), two rebounds, one assist, one block
Game 2: 5 points, 2/5 FG (1/4 3FG), two assists, one rebound
Game 3: 9 points, 2/6 FG (1/4 3FG), one steal
Game four between the Knicks and Pacers will take place Tuesday night, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
