Mountaineers Now

Deuce McBride Helps Fuel Knicks Comeback in Game 3 Win Over Pacers

The former West Virginia star played a key role late in the third quarter for the Knicks.

Schuyler Callihan

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the third quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) controls the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) in the third quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things were looking pretty bleak for the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and if it weren't for a strong finish to the third quarter by Miles McBride and Co., the Knicks could have found themselves behind 3-0 in the series to the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks trailed by 15 when he checked back into the game with roughly four minutes to go in the third, and a couple of minutes later, McBride racked up a quick seven points in a span of a minute. He nailed a 16-foot pull-up jumper, drained a pair of free throws, and swished a heavily contested three to cut the deficit to eight.

The former West Virginia star didn't have a huge impact offensively in the fourth quarter, but he did notch a steal and was subbed in for Jalen Brunson multiple times late in the game for defensive purposes, helping keep the Pacers from regaining the lead.

McBride's game log this series

Game 1: 9 points, 2/7 FG (1/3 3FG), two rebounds, one assist, one block

Game 2: 5 points, 2/5 FG (1/4 3FG), two assists, one rebound

Game 3: 9 points, 2/6 FG (1/4 3FG), one steal

Game four between the Knicks and Pacers will take place Tuesday night, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

2026 Defensive Back Says It 'Would Mean Everything' to Join Brother at West Virginia

West Virginia's NCAA Tournament Region and Game 1 Opponent Revealed

West Virginia Lands at Familiar Venue in Final NCAA Tournament Projection

In Pursuit of a Legend: West Virginia Pushing to Land a 2nd QB in 2026 Class

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros